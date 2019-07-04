Pollsters: Some GOP lawmakers may be in tight spot in special session

July 4th, 2019

MGN

As state lawmakers prepare for next week’s special session on Virginia gun laws, recent polls from Christopher Newport University suggest some Republican legislators may find themselves in a tight spot. The polls show widespread support for universal background checks, and pollsters say GOP lawmakers in swing districts may have a more difficult time avoiding the issue than during regular sessions. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

07-04 Gun Control Polls Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 

 









