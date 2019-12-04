Statewide poll finds Trump support holds steady amid impeachment talk

A new statewide poll shows President Trump’s supporters are unwavering amid all the talk of possible impeachment — although that support remains in the low 30’s. It comes as the House Judiciary Committee begins considering potential articles of impeachment. The same poll finds most Virginians expressing support for agenda items that Democrats most frequently voiced in gaining control of the General Assembly next year. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

12-04 Virginia Poll Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for full poll results and methodology