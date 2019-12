Denton: Dems will have to convince 2020 voters the economy is not that great

| By

2020 is just around the corner, and with it, the start of the presidential caucus and primary season. Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Bob Denton says whoever wins the Democratic party’s nomination will have to convince many voters the economy is not as strong as the numbers suggest. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

