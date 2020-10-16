Lynchburg Police Foundation seeks to support police with equipment, training

The Lynchburg Police Foundation supports the Lynchburg Police Department in its challenging and vital role of protecting our community.

The Foundation is made up of business leaders and citizens who help fund extra equipment, extra training and leadership programs for officers, and special events like neighborhood picnics to help foster police relationships within our community.

The MorningLine spoke with LPF President Rick Loving and Board Member Eugene Wingfield:

If you’d like to become involved, visit lynchburgpolicefoundation.org