39 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Thirty-nine new troopers are set to join the ranks of the Virginia State Police. The Commonwealth’s 128th generation of Virginia State Troopers will graduate Friday. The 39 new troopers will be presented with diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. State police said in a news release that the troopers have received more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in subjects including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, firearms and crisis management. Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their assignments across the state beginning July 5 for their final phase of training. State police say each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a field training officer.