Street race ends fatally

State police say a street race between two cars in Henry County ended fatally early yesterday morning. It happened around 1:44am on Greensboro Road. Police say the two cars were racing when one ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned. The other car went into the oncoming lane, struck an embankment and overturned. One driver, 22-year-old Shamon D. Massey of Martinsville died at the scene. The other driver, 27-year-old Latoshia E. Hairston of Martinsville, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and she’s charged with reckless driving. Two more passengers fled the scene.

Here is the news release from State Police:

At 1:44 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to two crashes in the 2500 block of Greensboro Rd.

The initial investigation shows a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2009 Pontiac were racing in the northbound lanes when the Pontiac ran off the right side of the road, struck a telephone pole and overturned several times. Following the initial crash, the Malibu ran off the left side of the road, crossed the median, traveled through the southbound lanes, struck an embankment and overturned. The two vehicles did not come in contact with each other.

The driver of the Pontiac, Shamon D. Massey, 22, of Martinsville, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Malibu, Latoshia E. Hairston, 27, of Martinsville, Va., was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. Hairston was charged with reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.

In addition, there were two passengers in the Malibu that fled the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

