6-year-old girl killed in Bedford County crash; charges pending

June 7th, 2019 | Written by:

STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper T.J. Sica is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality.  The crash occurred on Thursday, (Jun 6) at 5:40 p.m. on Hendricks Store Road, two tenths of a mile south of Timberwood Lane in Bedford County. A 2016 Honda CRV was traveling south on Hendricks Store Road, when the CRV crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Jeep Liberty head-on. The 2016 Honda was driven by Ashley Nicole Holdren, 34, of Moneta, VA.  Ms. Holdren was wearing her seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash.  There were two female juvenile passengers, ages 6 and 8 in the vehicle.  Both juveniles were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their injuries.  The 6 year old female juvenile later died from her injuries. The 2004 Jeep was driven by Cheryl Lynne Smith-Clifton, 60, of Moneta, VA.  Ms. Clifton was wearing her seatbelt and was also transported for injuries received in the crash. Charges are pending.









