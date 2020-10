61st Annual Pancake Jamboree Canceled

The Exchange Club of Lynchburg is cancelling this year’s pancake Jamboree due to COVID concerns. This would have been the 61st year of the Jamboree at the Armory downtown, and organizer said it wasn’t an easy decision. The Pancake Jamboree has been a fundraiser for scholarships and other programs of the Exchange Club. The Club plans to host a Golf Tournament at London Downs Golf Course in May as a fundraiser.