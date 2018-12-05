86-year-old charged with sexual battery from earlier years

An 86-year-old Bedford County man faces aggravated sexual battery charges, for alleged assaults that investigators say occurred between 19-94 and 20-10. Carl Wheeler of Huddleston is currently jailed without bond.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On October 22, 2018, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of possible sex offenses. The investigation into the complaint revealed the alleged offenses occurred between 1994 and 2010. On December 4, 2018, Carl U. Wheeler, age 86, of Huddleston was arrested and charged with three aggravated sexual battery charges. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford without bond.