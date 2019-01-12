A good shutdown story for a change

January 12th, 2019

(Fox News)  A Virginia woman whose husband is currently furloughed by the government shutdown has won $100,000 and a new Ford SUV thanks to the lottery. “I cried. I couldn’t believe it,” Carrie Walls, of Ashburn, told the Virginia lottery of her win. Walls, who worked for the U.S. Air Force for more than 13 years, drew the winning ticket in a Dec. 4 drawing that was a part of the “Ford Expedition Plus $100K” promotion. Hers was one of 554,000 entries, the lottery said. Walls said the win came at an ideal time because her husband, who the lottery did not identify, is a federal worker who has been furloughed by the partial government shutdown.

