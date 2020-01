Abe Loper announces run for Lynchburg City Council

| By

At the bottom of the Monument Terrace steps this morning local entrepreneur and wealth advisor Abe Loper announced that he will run for Lynchburg City Council on May 5. Loper has served on numerous boards and committees including the Lynchburg Regional Alliance, CASA of Central Virginia and the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce:

1-2 Loper#2

Loper said education, economic development, and support for arts and culture at the top of his agenda if elected.