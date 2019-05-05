Accident yesterday claims life of Lynchburg resident

(from Virginia State Police) Virginia State Police Trooper T.M. Wertz is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred May 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. on Route 460 near Harvest Lane. A 2007 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east in the westbound lane of Route 460 when it first struck a westbound 2012 Nissan Maxima and then struck head-on a westbound 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Hyundai, Owen W. Smith, 86, of Lynchburg, Va., died en route to the hospital. Smith was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Nissan, Autumn R. Ledbetter, 38, of Prince George, Va., was treated for minor injuries and released from Lynchburg General Hospital. Her passenger was not injured in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts.The driver of the Chevrolet, Lester B. Wilkenson, 61, of Lynchburg, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His wife and passenger, Eugenia Wilkenson, 61, was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The crash remains under investigation