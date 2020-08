Advocates share good news about homelessness among veterans

| By

Good news in the fight against homelessness: Officials say veteran homelessness in our area is at functional zero. Sarah Quarantotto with Miriam’s House says Lynchburg and the four surrounding counties joined 12 communities nationwide that have ensured that homelessness among veterans is rare and short-lived:

Last year, Miriam’s House had 20 veterans in their case load. As of Tuesday, that number has dropped to one. They say now the goal is to maintain the achievement during COVID-19.