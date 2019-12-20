AG Herring says Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions have “no legal effect”

| By

In response to an inquiry from a House of Delegates member, Attorney General Mark Herring released a statement today declaring that localities in Virginia that have passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries “have no legal effect.” In all localities says Herring, local constitutional officers and other local officials “are obligated to follow duly enacted state laws.” Local governments do not have the right to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them says the Democratic Attorney General. See a link to AG Herring’s full statement below:

https://www.oag.state.va.us/files/Opinions/2019/19-059-Jones-issued.pdf