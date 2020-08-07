Albemarle County votes to remove Confederate statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Albemarle County has voted to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier. The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reports that the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to remove the 111-year-old bronze statue. It stands on Albemarle County Courthouse property in Charlottesville. Board Chairman Ned Gallaway said it was time to leave the “statue and his accessories to the history books.” The monument depicts a life-size Confederate soldier and includes a cannon. The statue went up in 1909. State law will require the county to consider offers to relocate the statue from museums, historical societies or military battlefields. The statue will be taken down and stored in early September.