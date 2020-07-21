All Lynchburg water is coming from the James River TFN

NEWS RELEASE:

Due to a break on the raw waterline from the Pedlar Reservoir, Lynchburg Water Resources is using the James River as our source water until further notice.There will be no interruption in water service during this time. Water sourced from the James River is treated to the same strict standards as water sourced from the Pedlar Reservoir. We will notify the public when the waterline is repaired and when we begin to source water from the Pedlar Reservoir.For more information, please call Lynchburg Water Resources at 434-455-4250.