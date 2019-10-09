Altavista library seeks items to include in exhibit honoring veterans

NEWS RELEASE: Staunton River Memorial Library, part of the Campbell County Public Library System, will hold an exhibit honoring veterans on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 – 3 p.m. On display will be items loaned by the community that commemorate the service of veterans during wartime and peacetime. Staunton River is located at 500 Washington St., Altavista.

The community is invited to loan items such as letters, photographs, uniforms, and other memorabilia that reflect veterans’ time in service. Items loaned to the library will be held securely and returned to the owners after the exhibit. If you have items that you would like to loan the library for this exhibit, please contact Public Services Librarian Tywanna Whorley at 434-369-5140.