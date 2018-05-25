Altavista man faces multiple charges after police chase

From Virginia State Police: An Altavista, Va., man is facing numerous charges after leading Virginia State Police on a pursuit through Campbell County Friday morning. At approximately 9:41 a.m. on May 25, Virginia State Police Trooper T.M. Wertz initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Civic that was traveling south on Route 29 at Callahan Road. The Honda’s offense was for expired registration. The driver of the vehicle, Commilous Waller, 26, of Altavista, Va., refused to stop for the trooper. A pursuit was initiated. During the course of the pursuit, Waller crossed the double-center line several times, ran a stop sign at Route 24, and ran through a red light on Route 29. Waller reached speeds of 90 mph during the pursuit and intentionally struck another state trooper’s vehicle. The vehicle was finally brought to a stop in the Town of Altavista on 7th Street and Waller taken into custody without further incident. Trooper Wertz charged Waller with one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of hit and run, as well as for possession of marijuana, expired registration, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, and failure to obey a stop sign. Waller was transported to the Campbell County Adult Detention Center. No troopers were injured during the pursuit. No other motorists’ vehicles were damaged during the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation.