AMBER ALERT: Child Abduction Emergency Missing RAEQUON ALAN ASHBY

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Warren County Sheriffs Office, for a child abduction that occurred on July 3, 2019 at 1550 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Park Way, Front Royal, VA.

Abducted is Raequon Alan Ashby, White, Male, Brown hair, Blue eyes, 2 years old, 1 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 25 lbs, Last seen wearing a light blue Paw Patrol shirt with a dark collar and red and black light up Paw Patrol tennis shoes.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Raequon Alan Ashby, Black Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs, wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

Last seen driving a 2008 Red Chrysler Town and Country minivan, VA tag VTR-8376.

For further information contact the Warren County Sheriffs Office at 540-635-4128 or visit www.vaamberalert.com