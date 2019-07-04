AMBER ALERT: Child Abduction Emergency Missing RAEQUON ALAN ASHBY

July 4th, 2019 | Written by:

Missing: RAEQUON ALAN ASHBY

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Warren County Sheriffs Office, for a child abduction that occurred on July 3, 2019 at 1550 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Park Way, Front Royal, VA.

Abducted is Raequon Alan Ashby, White, Male, Brown hair, Blue eyes, 2 years old, 1 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 25 lbs, Last seen wearing a light blue Paw Patrol shirt with a dark collar and red and black light up Paw Patrol tennis shoes.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Raequon Alan Ashby, Black Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs, wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

Last seen driving a 2008 Red Chrysler Town and Country minivan, VA tag VTR-8376.

For further information contact the Warren County Sheriffs Office at 540-635-4128 or visit www.vaamberalert.com

Abductor JASHAR RAEQUAN ASHBY









Janet's Five & Dine
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.