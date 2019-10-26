Amber Alert issued for missing Louisa County girl

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, VA.

Abducted is Isabel Shae Hicks, White, Female, Blond hair, Blue eyes, 14 years old, 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Bruce William Lynch, White Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 195 lbs, date of birth November 22, 1985.

Possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071.