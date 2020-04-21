Amherst County man faces child porn charges

| By

An Amherst County man faces child pornography charges. The sheriff’s office says the investigation began with a complaint received from an online chat service. Joel Wooldridge of Monroe faces multiple charges, including possessing child porn and soliciting a minor.

NEWS RELEASE: As a result of a complaint received from an online chat service, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Virginia ICAC Taskforce has arrested Joel M. Wooldridge of Monroe, Va. for multiple counts of possession of child pornography and the solicitation of a minor via electronic devices. Wooldridge is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation where more charges are possible. Anyone in the public that has information that they think may be helpful to this investigation is urged to call Investigator Greg Jones with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You also can visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.