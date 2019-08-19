Amherst man sought for overnight shooting in Lynchburg

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a malicious wounding that occurred in the 1100-block of Buchanan Street early this morning. Nicholas Jones, 37, of Amherst, is charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is described as a 5’5″ black male with short hair and a bushy beard. This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release. Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Nicholas Jones is asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.