An Amherst woman will serve six years in prison for the death of her newborn son in March of last year. Maegan Collier was sentenced today. A medical examiner testified last June that seven-week-old Kolton Collier suffered from chronic malnutrition and was dehydrated. Maegan Collier admitted using meth and not seeking proper medical care for her baby boy. Prosecutors say his death was the direct result of his mother’s drug addiction.