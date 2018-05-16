Amid banner year, Norfolk Southern expresses “regret” for service slowdowns

May 16th, 2018 | Written by:

Norfolk Southern acknowledges that service to some customers in recent months has not been up to standard. CEO James Squires addressed an investors conference yesterday, where he said Norfolk Southern regrets the service slowdowns that have led some customers to file complaints with federal regulators. At the same time, he says freight volume on the railroad has reached the highest levels since 2006. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

05-16 Squires-NS Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test