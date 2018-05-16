Amid banner year, Norfolk Southern expresses “regret” for service slowdowns

Norfolk Southern acknowledges that service to some customers in recent months has not been up to standard. CEO James Squires addressed an investors conference yesterday, where he said Norfolk Southern regrets the service slowdowns that have led some customers to file complaints with federal regulators. At the same time, he says freight volume on the railroad has reached the highest levels since 2006. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

