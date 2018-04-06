Amtrak decision places doubts over future NW 611 excursions

New questions have been raised over the future of Norfolk and Western 611 excursions. It is the result of a recent Amtrak announcement that it will “generally” no longer operate charter services or special trains. The Virginia Museum of Transportation has been looking to Amtrak to operate future 611 excursions. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

(Continue reading to see the relevant portion of the Amtrak employee bulletin)

“Generally, Amtrak will no longer operate charter services or special trains. These operations caused significant operational distraction, failed to capture fully allocated profitable margins and sometimes delayed our paying customers on our scheduled trains. There may be a few narrow exceptions to this policy in order to support specific strategic initiatives, for example trial service in support of growing new scheduled service. Otherwise, one-time trips and charters are immediately discontinued”