Another candidate for Sheriff

April 30th, 2019 | Written by:

Kent Robey visits the Morning Line to talk about why he wants to be Sheriff in Bedford County.

Kent Robey (043019)









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test