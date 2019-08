Another reason not to visit DMV: surrendering license plates

| By

Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles is offering another service you can perform on line — and avoid the need to visit a DMV center. You now have the option of going on line to “surrender” license plates you no longer use. You do not have to physically return the plates, but once you surrender them on line, you cannot use them again. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

08-05 License Plates Wrap-WLNI-WEB