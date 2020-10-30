Appomattox authorities make another homicide arrest

| By

Appomattox County Sheriff’s officials have made another arrest in connection with the murder of Carlos Rose. 29-year-old Enrico Moss of Appomattox is charged with 1st degree murder and is being held on unrelated charges in Baltimore. Authorities are still looking for 21-year-old Mik’Tavis Elonta N. Green of Prospect who’s also charged with 1st degree murder. A Lynchburg woman, 29-year-old Artenna K. Horsley-Robey also faces a murder charge. Rose’s body was found in a burned out vehicle in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest last week.