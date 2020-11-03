Appomattox Co. authorities seek another murder suspect

Appomattox County authorities are looking for another murder suspect. They’ve charged 20-year-old Keyanta K. Robinson with the first degree murder of Carlos Rose. Robinson is also wanted out of Amherst County of seven felony charges unrelated to the charges. Rose’s body was found last month in a burned out car in the Appomattox=Buckingham state forest. Another man and woman are already in custody charged with his murder. Authorities are looking for Robinson and suspect who’s already been named, Mik’Tavis E Green.