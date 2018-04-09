Appomattox County woman still missing, four days after last seen

A last word, an Appomattox County woman remains missing – and believed to be in “extreme danger”. 22-year-old Simone Henderson was last seen Thursday in Rustburg. Her car was found abandoned Sunday on the side of a Lynchburg Road. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.

News release: Simone Henderson, age 22, was last seen on the evening of Thursday, April 5, 2018 on Stage Rd. in Rustburg, VA. She is described as 5’5″, 130 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. She has pierced ears and may wear glasses. Lisa’s 2005 grey Chevrolet Impala was found abandoned on the side of a road around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 8th in Lynchburg, VA. The car was empty and there was no sign of Lisa. She has not shown up for work and her phone is either turned off or the battery is dead. Lisa’s disappearance is described as very out of character and her family is concerned for her well-being.