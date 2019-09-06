Appomattox resident ejected, killed in accident

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Scott is investigating a fatal crash in Appomattox County. The crash occurred Sept. 5, 2019 at 5:23 p.m. on Route 727 (Red House Road), less than a mile south of Route 644. A 2007 Hyundai Elantra was traveling along Route 727 when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver, Angel D. Mosher, 20, of Appomattox, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Mosher died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.