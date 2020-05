Area COVID-19 cases rise slightly

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports two more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region, both of them in Bedford County. The late numbers show 80 cases in Lynchburg since the virus first arrived, 27 in Amherst County, 31 in Appomattox, 47 in Bedford and 16 in Campbell. COVID-related deaths in the region remain at four.