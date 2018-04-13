As accessory suspect withdraws bond request, warrant links another name to Henderson murder

The man charged in connection with this week’s murder of Lisa Henderson withdrew his request for bond today. 21-year-old Felix Jefferson III of Lynchburg is not charged with the killing itself but with accessory after the fact. This comes as another name familiar to Henderson’s is appears in an arrest warrants in the case. More from WLNI’s Janet Rose:

A vigil to remember and honor Henderson is planned for at 7:00 pm Saturday at the Appomattox County High School football field.