As corona cases keep growing, Northam limits Virginia gatherings to 10

Governor Northam says Virginia is adopting federal guidelines announced yesterday — and limiting gatherings in the state to no more than 10 people.

Northam urges all restaurants to provide takeout service only — and employees impacted by state-mandated closures will be immediately eligible for unemployment compensation. It comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the state climbs to 67 — none of them in the Roanoke and Lynchburg region.

The governor has ordered all DMV offices to close until further notice, but the agency’s on-line processes will continue.