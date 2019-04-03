As General Assembly reconvenes, divisions on Fairfax future

April 3rd, 2019 | Written by:

The General Assembly reconvenes today for its annual “veto” session — on a week when two women accusing Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault have gone on national television to present their accounts. Both call on lawmakers to hold public hearings. Republicans generally support such hearings, but Democrats do not. And as WLNI’s Evan Jones reports, there are divisions as to whether Fairfax should resign:

04-03 Justin Fairfax Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 

 









