As Lee County prepares to arm teachers, differing views from Kaine, Stewart

As a southwest Virginia school system prepares to arm some teachers, the two major party candidates for Senate have differing viewpoints on the idea. Republican Corey Stewart says he is all for training selected teachers and staffers in Lee County schools to carry concealed weapons. Democrat Tim Kaine says he doesn’t think that is best way to ensure school safety, but he defers to Lee County to make this a local decision. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

