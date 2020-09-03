As more Virginians download COVIDWISE app, technology expert addresses privacy concerns

As of Wednesday, 472,513 Virginians and counting have downloaded COVIDWISE. It’s a phone app that can push out a notification if they come in close contact with someone who later tests positive for the coronavirus. Health officials say 83 people who tested positive have entered their result so far. Officials say the more people who have the app, the more effective it can be in helping people know if they have been exposed to the coronavirus. The app does not collect any personal information or location data. Geoff Fowler is a technology columnist with the Washington Post who dug deeper into privacy concerns:
For more information, visit covidwise.org.