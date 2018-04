As storms approach, Tornado Watch is issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado watch until late Sunday night for areas that include Lynchburg and surrounding counties. A watch does not mean a tornado is imminent; it does mean that conditions are present that might lead to tornado’s formation.

From the National Weather Service:

TORNADO WATCH 53 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

AMHERST APPOMATTOX BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CITY OF LYNCHBURG

IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

BEDFORD CHARLOTTE CITY OF DANVILLE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY

PITTSYLVANIA

IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA:

CITY OF RADFORD CRAIG MONTGOMERY PATRICK PULASKI WYTHE

IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

BOTETOURT CITY OF BUENA VISTA CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY OF ROANOKE CITY OF SALEM FRANKLIN

ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE