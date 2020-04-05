Assault suspect in custody after standoff with LPD

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has a man in custody after a standoff lasting more than two hours.

On Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1300-block of Church Street for a trouble unknown call. They determined Eric Weber, 46, of Lynchburg, had held a female against her will and assaulted her.

Weber barricaded himself on top of a hill at 13th and Main streets. Members of the LPD Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with him for more than two hours before Weber came down and officers took him into custody. Weber is charged with assault and battery, abduction, and preventing someone from calling law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.