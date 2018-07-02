Author Remso Martinez talks Virginia politics and shares his new book with ‘The Morning Line’

July 2nd, 2018 | Written by:

Remso Martinez

Listen to the full interview with Martinez here:

Remso Martinez (070218)

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test