Bank of the James pledges $25k for Point of Honor project

News release: The Lynchburg Museum Foundation is pleased to announce a pledge of $25,000 from Bank of the James for its capital campaign to build a new Education Center at Point of Honor, Lynchburg’s historic mansion in Daniel’s Hill. The Education Center will add a 1,700 square foot addition to the Carriage House at Point of Honor to better serve its visitors. “This is a tremendous gift from Bank of the James, and we are very grateful for the boost it will give to our capital campaign,” said Ted Delaney, Director of the Lynchburg Museum System, which manages Point of Honor.

The Education Center will provide space for school programs, community and club meetings, and rentals for special events. It will include an elevator and an at-grade pathway to provide access for those with physical limitations. The Center will add restrooms and amenities to serve the growing visitor traffic at Point of Honor which hosts a variety of major events throughout the year, including the annual fall festival Day at the Point and Easter Egg Roll and Hunt every spring. The Center will serve thousands of local students who visit the property each year on field trips.

The Education Center will be built by the Lynchburg Museum Foundation entirely with private funding. The capital campaign goal is $1 million, of which approximately $300,000 has been raised from over 200 individuals, businesses and foundations. The City of Lynchburg provided civil engineering and surveys for the project as an in-kind donation.