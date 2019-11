BBB: puppy scammers again use bogus area addresses

| By

The Better Business Bureau reports on-line puppy scams are back that use phony western and Southside Virginia addresses as their locations. Scammers offer a price that is much lower than normal, and they show photos are lifted from other sites. The BBB urges you to never buy a puppy without seeing it first in person. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

11-20 Puppy Scams Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for the full BBB news release