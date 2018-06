It’s a scam that doesn’t seem to go away — and this one has a local twist. Experts say for some reason, on-line puppy scammers like to use actual addresses from our region, even though the people who live there are not involved all. The fake web sites offer puppies for sale, but all they do is take your money without ever delivering a puppy. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

06-04 Puppy Scam Wrap-WLNI-WEB