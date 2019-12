Beasley convicted of 18th Street shooting death

A Lynchburg jury today found Troy Beasley guilty of second-degree murder and several related counts for the shooting death of Andra Watson in April of 2018. Police say it was the result of an argument outside a house party along the 1100 block of 18th Street. The verdicts ended a two-day trial. Beasley denied any involvement in the shooting when he was initially questioned, but police arrested him about three months later.