Bedford Area Chamber to host Annual Business Expo outdoors on Oct. 1

The Bedford Area Chamber’s Annual Business Expo is Thursday, October 1st from 3 pm to 5 pm, and then from 5 pm to 7 pm for a Business After Hours spectacular. It’s at the Forest Volunteer Fire Department. And this year the Chamber is showcasing businesses in a big way: Outdoors, with social distancing throughout! This year’s theme is “Celebrating our Local Heroes”. You can honor local heroes of your choice by voting for your favorite booth! $5 for evening includes a Beer Garden – your chance to win $250 cash, the Cabin Getaway Raffle Winner Announced , DJ Showtime, Food Trucks and more.

Visit www.BedfordAreaChamber.com for information on the Annual Business Expo.

Here’s Wende Gaylor with the Bedford Area Chamber discussing the event on the MorningLine: