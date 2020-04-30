Bedford-area man thrown from van, dies at scene

State Police say a Bedford-area man is dead after the van he was driving left the roadway, overturned and threw him from the vehicle. Troopers say it happened late last night on Bishop Creek Road in the Lynch Station area, and 63-year-old Payton Ernest Jackson died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper Brooks is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Wednesday, (Apr 29) at 11:57 p.m. on Route 628, two tenths of a mile west of Route 629 in Bedford County.

A 1993 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling east on Route 628 when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway striking a ditch. The vehicle overturned and ejecting the driver.

The Chrysler was driven by Payton Ernest Jackson, 63, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Jackson was not wearing [his] seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.