Bedford County man dead after pickup crashes into tree

| By

State Police say a Bedford County man died yesterday when his pickup truck left a roadway and struck a tree. Troopers say it happened along Walker Road in the Coleman Falls area. 66-year-old Woodrow Gibson of Big Island died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper G.L. Goad is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (Nov 26) at 5:40 p.m. on Route 652, one mile east of Route 752 in Bedford County. A 1992 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling east on Route 652 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Woodrow Franklin Gibson, 66, of Big Island, Va. Mr. Gibson was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.