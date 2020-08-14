Bedford County School Board pushes back school start, requires masks for students

Bedford County Schools students will not go back to school until September. The original start date for elementary school students was next week, but during a special meeting yesterday, the school board voted to push the school start to the week of Labor Day to give teachers more time to prepare for online learning options.

Bedford County students will also be required to wear face coverings for the school year. The board voted against requiring temperature checks.

The board also voted to allow some 350 students who were on a waiting list for online learning to enroll in online learning – bringing the number who’ve chosen that option to more than 2500.

The deadline to enroll in Bedford Connects, the online option, has been extended to Monday at 5 p.m.