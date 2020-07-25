Bedford County Schools postpone start of classes by one week

Bedford County Public Schools are moving back the start of classes by one week. The announcement was delivered in a video posted on the school system’s YouTube channel. Officials say teachers will report on their originally-scheduled date, and the additional week allows them more time to prepare and train for the blended learning system that will be in place when the school year begins. As a result, elementary school schools will open on August 19th, middle schools on August 20th and high schools on August 24th.