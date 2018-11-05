Bedford County Sheriff’s corporal probed for alleged behavior with minor

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown says state police are investigating a member of his staff following accusations regarding behavior with a juvenile. Brown says Corporal Daniel Clark was promptly suspended once the complaint was received last month. Clark remains listed on the Liberty High School staff page as the school’s resource officer.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On Thursday October 11, 2018, this office received a complaint containing accusations against Cpl. Daniel Clark and his behavior with a juvenile. Within an hour of receiving the complaint Cpl. Daniel Clark was placed on administrative leave with pay and the Virginia State Police was contacted with our request to investigate these accusations. The Virginia State Police is currently conducting an investigation. No other information will be released until the investigation is completed by the VSP.